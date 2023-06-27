Home » Boizenburg traditional company insolvent | > – News
News

Status: 06/27/2023 2:45 p.m

The Boizenburger tile works are insolvent. The company has submitted a corresponding application to the District Court of Schwerin.

In addition to the traditional Mecklenburg company, the trading company t.trading is also affected by the insolvency proceedings. This emerges from a public announcement. The preliminary insolvency administrator is lawyer Marc Odebrecht.

Important employer in the city

Boizenburg’s Mayor Rico Reichelt (left) hopes that with his help the company will regain its economic balance. The tile works are an important employer in the city. However, he was optimistic about NDR 1 Radio MV. The company itself has not yet commented on the bankruptcy.

