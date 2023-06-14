Home » “No Country for Old Men”
“No Country for Old Men”

The US writer Cormac McCarthy (picture alliance / dpa / The Pulitzer Prizes)

The writer, known for novels such as “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road,” died at the age of 89 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the publishing group Penguin Random House. McCarthy was considered one of the most important contemporary authors in the USA. Born in 1933, the writer has won numerous awards throughout his career, including the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 14, 2023.

