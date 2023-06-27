Ovarian cysts: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

There are many women who have ovarian cysts, a problem that can generate disturbances that are sometimes more difficult to bear, but which can be kept at bay thanks to the indications of your doctor. Here’s how.

Every woman, not only of childbearing age, should undergo a gynecological examination at least once a year to ensure that the reproductive system is functioning regularly and, if necessary, to act promptly. Among the disorders that can be diagnosed at this time are ovarian cysts, small fluid-filled sacs that form inside or on the surface of the ovaries, the two almond-sized structures located on either side of the uterus.

It is precisely inside the ovaries that the ovules destined for reproduction mature, to then be released every month at the time of menstruation. It is a rather frequent disorder that does not cause great discomfort, indeed in some cases it becomes impossible to arrive at a diagnosis without a transvaginal ultrasound. Indeed, in some cases they can disappear automatically without having to undergo any treatment.

Ovarian cysts: the disturbances are minimal

In general, ovarian cysts can be of two types: functional or pathological. In the first case they are related to the menstrual cycle, it is no coincidence that women who are of childbearing age have them. In the second case, however, they are ono caused by abnormal cell growth (benign tumour) and are eno common, can form either before or after menopause and can be generated by cells attached to the egg or by cells lining the outside of the ovaries. However, they are in most cases asymptomatic.

Tumor cysts are rarer and usually develop in older women. Risk factors include family history of ovarian cancer, breast cancer o colorectal cancer, first pregnancy after age 35 or no pregnancy, obesity and excessive fat diet, use of estrogens after menopause, applying talcum powder to the vaginal area, use of fertility drugs (especially if later search for pregnancy was unsuccessful), age (in most cases the diagnosis comes after the age of 63).

Their size can vary, ranging from a few millimeters up to 10 centimeters and can be unilateral or bilateral.

Ovarian cysts are diagnosed through gynecological examination, but you may suspect you have one if certain symptoms are found. Among the most common ones are frequent fever, intestinal pain or discomfort, frequent urination, due to pressure from the cyst on the bladder, pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), pelvic pain or feeling of weight, which intensifies around the menstrual cycle .

Although this is a rare situation, in some cases the cysts can twist and cause excruciating pain, to the point of requiring surgery to remove them. It is advisable to contact your trusted gynecologist if you experience irregularities in the menstrual cycle, increase in volume of the abdomen and pelvic pain. Very often the problem can be solved, if the patient agrees, through taking the birth control pill. This can not only lead to their resorption, but also reduce the chances of new ones forming, as well as decreasing the possibility of developing ovarian cancer.

A real surgical operation is instead recommended if the formation were to change shape, to the point of suspecting the malignant or borderline nature. If it were to deal with malignant masses it could be necessary also remove the uterus and contralateral ovary.

