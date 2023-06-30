Madonna’s Health Crisis: Singer Still Too Sick to Get Out of Bed

Madonna Still Too Sick to Get Out of Bed, TMZ Reports

The latest news on Madonna’s health is concerning, as sources report that the singer is still too sick to even get out of bed. This news comes just days after her manager announced that she had been hospitalized in intensive care due to a bacterial infection.

There has been no official statement from either Madonna or her manager, Guy Oseary. However, some sites, including TMZ and the Daily Mail, have spoken to sources close to the family who have provided information. Page Six previously reported that two of Madonna’s sons had rushed back to New York due to their mother’s critical condition.

Although Madonna has been released from the hospital and is now back home, sources say that she is still not well. Reports indicate that she has been vomiting uncontrollably since her discharge and that the infection is still ravaging her body. As a result, Madonna is too ill to even get out of bed in her New York apartment.

It seems that Madonna had been suffering from a slight but constant fever for some time, which she kept secret in order to not disrupt her upcoming tour. However, delaying treatment only made the situation worse and ultimately led to her hospitalization.

The Daily Mail has also published photos of Madonna taken the day before her hospitalization, showing her visiting the Karl Lagerfeld exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan with her assistant, incognito.

The future of Madonna’s world tour remains uncertain. The tour was supposed to start on July 15th in Vancouver and include a stop in Milan on November 23rd. It is still unclear when the singer will be able to resume her tour. Despite recommendations to take a break and prioritize her health, Madonna is reportedly determined to not delay the concerts, for which she dedicated months of rehearsals and intense preparations.

Fans anxiously await news regarding Madonna’s health and the status of her world tour. A full recovery is expected, but for now, all activities, including the tour, have been suspended until further notice. More details will be shared as they become available, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows.

