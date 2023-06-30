Central University of Venezuela Prepares for Second Round of Elections for University Authorities

CARACAS, Venezuela – As the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) gears up for the second round of elections to choose its university authorities on June 30, the current rector, Cecilia García-Arocha, has sent a message to the voters, urging them to put the university first.

Having served as the first rector of UCV since 2008, García-Arocha has faced numerous challenges during her 15-year tenure, including attempts to curtail the institution’s autonomy. Addressing recent criticisms against her, she clarified that she has been mandated by the Supreme Court of Justice, along with sister universities grouped in the Venezuelan Association of University Rectors, to remain in her position until the scheduled elections.

In an interview with VPItv, García-Arocha emphasized her commitment to defending university autonomy and expressed her hope that her successors would continue to prioritize its preservation. “We have defended university autonomy at any cost, and hopefully those who come will continue to defend her. Because that is the very essence of the creative function of the university,” she stated.

The second round of elections will feature two candidates vying for the highest authority of UCV. Humberto Rojas, a physicist and tenured professor at UCV, received the highest number of votes in the first round (32.52%), followed by Víctor Rago, an anthropologist and full-time dean at the university (22.78%). Both candidates have outlined their plans for the future of the institution.

Rojas, who also holds a PhD in Atomic and Molecular Physics from the University of Manchester, aims to engage in dialogue with the UCV community to better understand their needs and experiences. Additionally, he highlighted the pressing issue of low wages and budget constraints, stating, “People constitute our greatest heritage, and if we do not think about their needs, any project is unfeasible.”

On the other hand, Rago, with a PhD in Linguistics from the Sorbonne University of Paris, proposes a comprehensive transformation program for UCV. Stressing the importance of an intellectual and academic-focused leadership, he emphasizes the need for a critical review and renovation of the institution’s academic regime, as well as the formulation of explicit policies and the provision of new capacities to increase productivity.

García-Arocha, reflecting on her tenure, acknowledged the challenges faced by the university, including student protests, budget cuts, and acts of vandalism. Yet, despite these obstacles, UCV has remained as an autonomous university and has consistently ranked as the top institution in the country.

As her term nears its end, García-Arocha expressed her gratitude and encouraged students, teachers, retirees, and graduates to exercise their franchise. “Let them come vote. That they vote for whoever they want, but that they put the destiny of this university well without hatred, without rancor but the university always ahead,” she affirmed.

In conclusion, the second round of elections at UCV will determine the future leadership of this esteemed institution. Regardless of the outcome, both candidates have pledged to address the university’s challenges and prioritize the needs of its stakeholders.

Independent journalism, like ours, relies on the support of readers like you to bring unbiased news to the forefront. With your continued support, we can strive for a censorship-free media landscape and deliver impactful news stories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

