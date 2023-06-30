No big New Year’s Eve party in Linz this year either

Yesterday, Stefan Burgstaller’s (Neos) application for a New Year’s Eve party and laser show organized by the city of Linz was not approved. Such New Year’s Eve celebrations used to be quite common, but even after Corona there was no big party on the main square for the third time in a row at the turn of the year 2022/2023.

For Burgstaller, the resumption would be an important sign. “A big New Year’s Eve celebration would be a great opportunity to start the new year together.” A laser show would have many advantages over traditional fireworks, such as being more environmentally friendly and safer. Potential locations that Burgstaller brought into play: the main square or the Urfahran fairgrounds.

“Already has a wide range”

City councilor Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (VP), who is responsible for culture and tourism – she was the addressee of the Neos application – pointed out that previous celebrations had not been organized by the city itself and that there was a wide range on New Year’s Eve – starting with from the New Year’s Eve run to Danube boat trips to various cultural events.

FP parliamentary group chairman Wolfgang Grabmayr also rejected the proposal for a laser show, saying it was “nice” but such a spectacle would have to be financed by the private sector. Previous surveys had shown that the cost of such a laser show would be around 100,000 euros. A classic fireworks would be significantly cheaper, the implementation of such (including a party) would support the Freedom – in contrast to the Neos proposal.

Clemens Brandstetter (Wandel) was able to gain something from the Neos’ advance, he emphasized that in the case of a public show – unlike the examples listed by Lang-Mayerhofer – no ticket had to be bought.

The Greens, Neos, Linz+, Vera Schachner and Brandstetter finally approved the move, the rest abstained – so there was no majority.

