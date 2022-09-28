Il Singapore Grand Prix could prove to be the right opportunity for Haas to be able to return to obtaining championship points valid for the constructors’ classification, which the US team is missing from the double top-10 placement achieved in Austria. As things stand, the Haas is in 7th place on the list, with just one length ahead of AlphaTauri and nine over Aston Martin. A placement in the top ten would therefore allow Günther Steiner’s drivers to increase the gap.

Moreover, curiously, the holder of the fastest lap ever on the Marina Bay circuit is right Kevin Magnussenable to stop the clock at 1: 41.905 in the 2018 edition: “I really like Singapore – he analyzed – in general I really like street circuitsand I would say this it is one of the best. It will be a very physical race; it’s always the one you think about when you struggle in the gym, and that gives you the motivation to keep improving your fitness. It is one of the most difficult races due to the weather conditions and the layout of the track, which includes one corner after another, without any rest. At most circuits there are a couple of straights around the lap where you can catch your breath, but in Singapore, even on the so-called ‘straight’, it still runs. It is also very bumpy so you can’t relax. The GP at night helps in this case, because you don’t have to adapt to the European time zone when you get there, you can just continue ”.

Unlike Magnussen, who therefore already has some experience in Singapore, for Mick Schumacher it will be the first race of his career on this circuit. The last edition, in fact, was held in 2019, the year in which the German was not yet present in the top flight: “Singapore is definitely a special track, and I can’t wait to go there – commented – I’m very excited to be able to try the circuit in person. Many say it is difficult because of the humidity, but also because of the characteristics of the track, so we will see what we can do. I just have to do as many laps as possible and hope to find a good feeling with the track, so that I can do a good performance in qualifying and then make a clean start to be in contention for the points ”.