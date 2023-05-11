Home » Lymphomas, exposure to pesticides does not seem to aggravate the course of the disease
Health

Lymphomas, exposure to pesticides does not seem to aggravate the course of the disease

Lymphomas, exposure to pesticides does not seem to aggravate the course of the disease

How much do we know about the relationship between pollution, pesticides and lymphomas? Recent international studies, which have analyzed large amounts of data, have achieved partially conflicting results with what emerged in the past, denying, for example, that exposure to pesticide products involves a significant difference in the course of the disease and in patient survival. In short, there is still a lot of work to be done to clarify.

