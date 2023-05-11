Home » News Udinese – New ballot for Sottil / Masina vs Perez
News Udinese – New ballot for Sottil / Masina vs Perez

The Turin coach will have to face a new challenge in view of the next championship matches. Masina vs Perez, here is the owner

After the great test against Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria, he was born a new rebus in defense. Coach Andrea Sottil will have to decide who will be the starter on the left out in view of the next championship match. The match against Fiorentina will not be absolutely simple and you really have to jump through hoops to be able to bring home the three points. All the more reason why the company is preparing for a battle from all points of view. Meanwhile the coach will have to decide which player between Month by Perez will start from the first minute this Sunday afternoon. This is what Udinese’s titular defense could be.

The doubt until a few weeks ago it didn’t even exist, precisely for this we must applaud the captain of Morocco Adam Masina. We recall that the young Nehuen is constantly growing and above all he is showing off his great mastiff skills. As previously mentioned, however, Masina’s performance against Doria puts some doubts on the coach who led Ascoli to the play-offs for promotion to the top flight of Italian football. Precisely for this reason a real duel is expected with only one of the two who will be the owner at the referee Paterno’s kick-off. Let’s go see the favorite.

Defense pivot

Despite Adam Masina’s good performances, he should start anyway from the first minute Nehuen Perez. The Argentine (within the senior national team) is too important a player for the team and consequently Sottil will hardly be able to do without him for two games in a row. We expect a compact Udinese that wants to beat Fiorentina at all costs. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on Nigerian fullback Kingsley Ehizibue’s intervention. Here you are how did the cruciate ligament operation go <<

11 maggio – 10:52

© breaking latest news

