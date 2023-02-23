Home Health Male fertility. Those who do hard work have more sperm
by admin
Those who do physically heavy work have higher sperm counts and better semen quality. These are the aspects that emerge from a study conducted by a team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in the United States, on a sample of male patients from fertility centers.

23 FEB – Lifting weights for work is an activity that also benefits male fertility. This is the conclusion reached by a research conducted by a group of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the United States, the results of which have been published by Human Reproduction.

Infertility is a disease on the rise and is caused by a number of complex factors. About 40% of infertility cases are of male origin, and mainly concern sperm count and semen quality.

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital team focused on data collected as part of the EARTH study, which sampled and analyzed data from more than 1,500 male and female fertility center patients. From this study, the researchers extrapolated data for 377 men.

The results showed that men who reported frequently lifting heavy objects for work had 46% higher sperm concentrations and 44% higher total sperm counts, compared with those who engaged in less strenuous physical activity for work. Additionally, men who lifted weights had higher testosterone levels.

Source: Human Reproduction 2023

February 23, 2023
Other articles in Science and Drugs


