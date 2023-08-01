Man dies from brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri infection possibly caught while swimming

In Georgia, a man died of infection with a brain-eating amoeba. The parasite Naegleria fowleri lives in warm, fresh and stagnant waters

Posted on: 01-08-2023 19:54

And man in Georgiain the Southeastern United States, is died because ofbrain eating amoeba. The local Department of Public Health reported the news.

Man killed by brain eating amoeba

“He died of an infection from Naegleria fowleriwhich destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death,” the Department said.

Doctors added that the victim is probably infected by swimming in a freshwater pond or lake. Photo Source: GETTY

News concerning death due to brain-eating amoeba always arouse clamor, but fortunately these are very rare cases.

The scientific name of the unicellular organism commonly referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba” is Naegleria fowleri.

Brain-eating amoeba: the survivors

I am alone 154 confirmed cases from 1962 to 2021even if themortality rate is very high and the people who manage to survive (only 5) can suffer permanent and very serious damage.

It is mid-July the news of a 14-year-old managed to survive the brain-eating amoeba.

The little boy was paralyzed and now he can only express himself by raising an eyebrow. The incident took place in Florida.

Also in Florida a man died last March for brain-eating amoeba infection contracted from tap water.

Second information reported by the US CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in fresh, warm water, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs, but is also found in soil and rarely in low-chlorinated pools.

Symptoms of brain eating amoeba

Only one species of Naegleria infects people: Naegleria fowleri.

The parasite infects hosts when they swim. The transition to the brain takes place through the nose. This is why various associations in the USA are promoting the use of nostril plugs.

Brain tissue is destroyed by a definite infection primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Infection can also occur when the nose comes into contact with contaminated tap water.

Drink contaminated water instead it does not expose to contagion.

The infection generally occurs in the summer months since the pest loves heat. The infection then it is not transmissible from person to person.

The initial symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection can be similar to those of bacterial meningitis.

Generally the first symptoms begin about 5 days after infection, but they can also appear in a span ranging from 1 to 12 days.

Symptoms can include heachache, fever, nausea o vomit. Later symptoms may include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and the surrounding environment, convulsions, hallucinations e coma.

Death usually comes on the fifth day. But the arc of mortality, more rarely, can go from 1 to 18 days.

Fonte foto: iStock – Dr_Microbe / 4maksym

