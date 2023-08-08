Managing High Cholesterol Levels: The Power of a Healthy Diet

Hypercholesterolemia, or high cholesterol levels, is becoming increasingly prevalent in Italy. According to recent data, 38% of Italians have cholesterol levels exceeding 240 mg/dl, compared to only 24% between 1998 and 2002. This indicates a worrisome trend that needs to be addressed.

Controlling cholesterol levels is essential for maintaining good health, and diet plays a crucial role in this process. Foods of vegetable origin, low in fat content, are particularly effective in preventing high cholesterol. However, it is important not to overlook the significance of a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity.

Cholesterol is primarily produced by the body, with only a small amount obtained through the diet. It serves various functions, such as aiding in digestion and participating in the production of vitamin D, which is vital for bone health. Cholesterol also acts as a precursor to hormones like testosterone and estrogen.

Cholesterol is transported in the blood by lipoproteins, which differ in size and density. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL), often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, have a tendency to accumulate in the walls of the arteries. This can lead to atherosclerosis, where the arteries become narrowed, potentially resulting in cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. On the other hand, high-density lipoproteins (HDL), known as “good” cholesterol, remove cholesterol from the artery walls and transport it back to the liver.

Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial in managing cholesterol levels. The Mediterranean diet, in particular, has been shown to have a positive impact on cholesterol. It is recommended to include vegetables, cereals, and legumes in one’s diet. Legumes, in particular, are rich in fiber and plant sterols, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduce overall cardiovascular risk. Fiber also aids in reducing the intestinal absorption of fats. Opting for wholemeal bread, pasta, and rice, as well as incorporating oats, barley, and spelled into meals, is also advisable.

It is also worth noting that blue fish can be consumed by individuals with cholesterol problems, as it provides numerous health benefits.

Addressing the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia requires a comprehensive approach that includes dietary changes, regular physical activity, and the appropriate use of cholesterol-lowering medications. With the right lifestyle modifications and a focus on prevention, individuals can take control of their cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

