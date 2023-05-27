Mango, that’s why it’s so good for you: you won’t be able to do without it (all year round)

Mango is a fruit that is extremely good for health. Let’s find out together why the experts recommend consuming it all year round.

He is a fruit that by now it is cultivated in every part of the world, however to date the main producer is Mexico. Beyond this, it is important to say that it has enormous health benefits, not surprisingly, experts recommend consuming it practically all year round.

In light of this, below, we will proceed with revealing to you what appear to be the properties of the mango which on balance make it a real superfood. Thanks to this information it will be possible to have a greater awareness of why mango should never be missing in everyone’s diet.

Mango, the properties that not everyone knows

As said at the beginning, the mango is characterized by being a fruit with truly enormous beneficial properties on the body. Regular consumption of food, in fact, allows the body to provide the nutrients necessary to keep it healthy.

To begin with, it is important to point out the low in calories. Suffice it to say, in fact, that for 100 grams of product, there are only 53. Consequently, it is clear that it is a food that absolutely cannot be missing from the diet of those who follow a low-calorie diet.

That said, to mention is also the high content of vitamin C which helps strengthen the immune system making it more effective against attacks by pathogens. The presence of flavonoids also makes it a very powerful natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial. The nutrients present in the fruit, however, are not finished since it can boast a high quantity of potassium, phosphorus, calcium, sodium and iron.

These are essential substances for the correct functioning of the organism. Several studies then highlighted the anticancer properties of the mango which on balance make it a recommended food all year round.

In this regard, theThe mango season varies according to the variety. In fact, there are some who love winter climates, others the summer ones. Consequently, it is easy to find mangoes all year round. While being particularly beneficial to health however it is important to point out that may have some contraindications. In particular, its consumption could end up inhibiting the activity of some active ingredients, including the anticoagulant warfarin.

Finally, some people may develop a form of dermatitis following contact. However, it must be said that the so-called mango rush is not caused by the pulp itself but rather by the sap of its tree. Precisely for this reason, great attention must be paid during the harvesting phase.

