The Florence Stake presidency, the Florence Stake Communications Director, and local priesthood leaders have been actively collaborating with Civil Defense, the Red Cross, and local governments since day one to organize needed assistance. In addition, other Stakes of the Church have joined in jointly contributing to this solidarity work.

Currently, the top priority is on cleaning up the areas affected by mud.

The Church’s Humanitarian Aid and Self-Reliance Department, together with the Senior Service Missionaries, has procured the purchase of all the materials needed to tackle this cleanup phase. A positive response has already been received, with the participation of nearly 250 members from all the Italian Stakes, who will work in Romagna on May 27 and 28 to remove the mud from the homes of the flood victims.

The local leaders of the affected areas would like to express their sincere thanks for the generosity and availability shown by all the volunteers who have offered to help. At the same time, they ask to wait for further indications, in order to organize aid in full compliance with the directives issued by the Rescue Authorities.

By making its economic and human resources available, the Church is determined to contribute to the well-being of the populations affected by the flood, actively collaborating with numerous other voluntary organizations, both locally and nationally.