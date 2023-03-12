In 2010 Fabio Giaccio, the assassin of chef Manuel Costa, was arrested by the police on charges of running a drug dealing square in Sparanise, in the province of Caserta. Then the leap to Rome, the meeting with Emanuele Costanza, who was also already known by the forces of order, for drugs and more. The investigative framework on the chef’s death is outlined with elements related to drugs and drug dealing. And at poor management of premises opened by the killed chef. Some time ago the barber shop in via Sommeiller was closed – on the shutter there is a notice from the Court of Appeal – and transformed into a sort of warehouse and even the business related to the nearby restaurant and bar, after Covid, it doesn’t seem like they were those of 2019.

The motive for the crime should be sought in the disagreements between the two partners in recent months over the management of two other premises opened by the victim next to theOsteria degli Artisti, on the Esquiline, thanks to which Constance had acquired notoriety. Especially on social media, with her specialty: the amatriciana flambé, creamed outdoors in a form of pecorino cheese. Source of many positive comments on gastronomic websites, but also of other negative ones, not so much for the quality of her amatriciana, but for the welcome given to customers. Even if the neighboring merchants speak bluntly of «shady rides» around the restaurant. Giaccio, from Marano di Napoli, resident in Sparanise, in the Caserta area, fired three shots at the 41-year-old sitting in his car, then threw the weapon near his friend’s body and drove away in another car to go to form. A witness saw him and raised the alarm. It seems that until shortly before the former partners had discussed once again, then the situation degenerated, even if the suspect is suspicious of the fact that the murderer showed up at the meeting with the victim already armed with a pistol. So it would not have been a crime of impetus, but something premeditated. The charges against him are at the moment voluntary homicide and possession of a clandestine weapon (the recovered semiautomatic had the serial number abraded). See also TechTalk, the cyber attack on the Lazio Region: what happened, what can happen

Giaccio, according to an initial investigative hypothesis, would have demanded from the restaurateur the return of a sum of money first invested in a barber shop, the Officina degli Artisti, and then it also seems to be in a cocktail bar, the Metropolis, always on via Germano Sommeiller. An economic commitment that is not better quantified, we are talking about tens of thousands of euros, which would not have gone well. Costanza was also the owner of the walls of those two premises, initially opened with her cousin Floriana Secondi, formerly of Gf3: the television columnist himself had inaugurated the restaurant in recent years then taken over by the relative in 2019. However, the police investigation they are not finished yet. Despite the confession of Giaccio, imprisoned in Regina Coeli, collected by the agents of the Flying Squad, the economic situation of the victim and of the former partner is also being reconstructed, and the flow of money served over the past few years to be able to honor a series of commercial investments. ‘You bastard, you killed my cousin in cold blood. He had four children.” Floriana Secondi, winner of the third edition of Big Brother and in 2022 competitor of the Island of the Famous, does not hide anger and pain in her Instagram stories.

