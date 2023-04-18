Home » Manufacturer is recalling berries because of broken glass
by admin
Sale at Edeka: manufacturer recalls berries because of glass splinters

Since there may be glass splinters in the products, one manufacturer is recalling berries. These were sold at Edeka and should no longer be consumed.

ODW Lebensmittel GmbH is currently providing information about a product recall. As in “produkwarnung.eu“ is to be read, this concerns forest blueberries. These were sold at Edeka.

It cannot be ruled out that there are pieces of glass in individual glasses. Consumption is strongly discouraged. There is a risk of serious injury.

These Edeka berries are being recalled

Article: EDEKA wild blueberries whole fruit sweetened

Content: 340g jar

Best before date: 02/24/2026

The product was offered nationwide. Other MHD are not affected. Consumers can also return the corresponding items to the point of purchase without presenting the receipt and in return for a refund of the purchase price. Customer service can be reached for questions on 0800 333 5211 or by email at [email protected].

