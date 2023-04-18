leak reveals launch functions

Despite the latest jolts in Apple AR production, it seems that Cupertino’s Augmented Reality headset is coming to WWDC. A new report, today, explains what the main features of Apple ARwith several confirmations and some pleasant news.

The news comes from Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist specializing in the Apple world, who in the past few hours confirmed that Apple will launch Reality Pro, its first mixed reality headset, at WWDC 2023 in early June. Gurman also confirmed that Reality Pro will focus everything on gaming, fitness and sports, as well as on some user productivity and collaboration systems.

In particular, it seems that the iPad apps will be easily convertible in applications for Reality Pro, to the point that the two devices should in fact share the same App Store, which will be accessible on the viewer through a special 3D interface. Meanwhile, Apple-designed apps like Safari, Calendar, Contacts, Home, Files, Messages, Notes, Photos, Music and Reminders will be optimized for Apple AR at launch. We also remind you that the Reality Pro operating system will be called xrOS, as already anticipated by some leaks in recent months.

Another one app optimized for Reality Pro will be Fitness+which will allow those who use it to train with an instructor in a virtual reality room, keeping their parameters under control with a specially created Health app complete with graphics, sounds and voices to this. Furthermore, for sports lovers, the TV app will have content designed for VR in baseball and football.

Also Facetime will be rebuilt from the ground up for Reality Pro: the application will use users’ 3D avatars for video calls, creating meeting room virtual meetings. Additionally, the camera app will use the viewer’s built-in cameras for photos and videos, while the Freeform app will let you work on shared projects in MR with colleagues.

Finally, it appears that Apple has partnered with various video game developers in recent months, helping them to modify their Mixed Reality products and produce completely new content, designed to take advantage of the enormous computing power of Apple AR, which could even exceed that of the latest generation consoles.