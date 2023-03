Every March 8 brings with it, in addition to mimosas, renewed hopes of social change. And every March 8 ends with the observation that in our country progress in the field of equality between genders, if observed with statistical data, is present but still minimal, and of an exasperating slowness. At the same time, in the last 5 months, and for the first time in Italy, two women have come to hold the position of premier and national secretary of the largest opposition party.