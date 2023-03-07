TaipeiMarch 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AORUS, the gaming brand of GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, has officially launched its new 2023 upgraded gaming laptops, including the technological flagship models AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X, as well as performance and portability AORUS 17, AORUS 15 and other four notebooks are in place at one time, so that the long-awaited e-sports players can start with the most suitable e-sports notebook according to their needs. All models are equipped with the latest Intel® 13th generation HX, H series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 40 series discrete graphics. While fully releasing the performance, they also have a sleek and slim body design, achieving powerful computing power and The ultimate e-sports technology with excellent action and power.

GIGABYTE AORUS Achieves Ultimate Gaming Technology 2023 New Gaming Notebooks Attack the Market

The flagship model with the highest performance AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X ，inAORUS 17X is equipped with the highest-end 13th-generation Intel® Core™ i9-13980 HX processor in the current notebook market, and is equipped with a full-blooded version of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 series notebook display. The maximum power reaches 175W, and the game performance is higher than that of the previous generation. A substantial increase of 86%, no matter what kind of game you play, you can provide a smooth and lag-free e-sports experience. AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 In its ultra-portable body, it is equipped with the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 H series processor and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series notebook graphics card, which can provide a maximum power of 140W, so that the performance goes hand in hand .

The new 2023 gaming notebook also ushered in a major innovation in the cooling part, introducing the further evolved WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system to make the volume smaller while maximizing the cooling efficiency. Taking the AORUS 17X as an example, this time it adopts a full-cover super heat-conducting plate and four sets of powerful cooling fans. The heat dissipation capacity of the whole machine can reach up to 230W, and the heat dissipation efficiency can be increased by up to 35%. Coupled with the thin, fine and sturdy case design process, this new machine can take into account both portability and temperature control performance.

For the screen, players can choose between 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch display sizes, with the best combination of QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate at the highest, combined with the 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut screens of AORUS 17X and AORUS 15, allowing users to Whether it is e-sports, entertainment, or creation, you can enjoy an unparalleled experience. The appearance continues AORUS’s low-key and luxurious gaming DNA. It adopts a metal body to enhance the texture, with cool RGB light bars and neat geometric line trims, showing the AORUS’s pursuit of the atmosphere and the ultimate craftsmanship. .