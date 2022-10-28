Have you ever imagined the scenario where the App Store is listed on Google Play? One such thing is happening on the PC gaming platform now.

Today, the Epic official account announced that GOG GALAXY, the game platform owned by CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has moved to Epic Games. That is to say, players can even download GOG on Epic if they want, and then buy and download the game on GOG.



As CD Projekt’s own game platform, the biggest feature of GOG, like its games, is that it is not encrypted. Simply put, the games downloaded on GOG will not have any anti-piracy measures. After purchasing the game, any player can directly copy the game and execute it directly off the platform.

For players, this certainly means that it is a reality to play the game after purchase, but it also means that game piracy on the GOG platform has almost no technical difficulties, just copy and package the game files. This has caused a large number of manufacturers to be reluctant to bring their new games to GOG, which in turn has led to its obscurity as a PC-side game platform.

The landing on Epic may allow the platform to gain more attention and popularity.

