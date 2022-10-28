Home Technology CDPR brings GOG to the Epic Games Store –
Technology

CDPR brings GOG to the Epic Games Store –

by admin
CDPR brings GOG to the Epic Games Store –

Have you ever imagined the scenario where the App Store is listed on Google Play? One such thing is happening on the PC gaming platform now.

Today, the Epic official account announced that GOG GALAXY, the game platform owned by CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has moved to Epic Games. That is to say, players can even download GOG on Epic if they want, and then buy and download the game on GOG.

As CD Projekt’s own game platform, the biggest feature of GOG, like its games, is that it is not encrypted. Simply put, the games downloaded on GOG will not have any anti-piracy measures. After purchasing the game, any player can directly copy the game and execute it directly off the platform.

For players, this certainly means that it is a reality to play the game after purchase, but it also means that game piracy on the GOG platform has almost no technical difficulties, just copy and package the game files. This has caused a large number of manufacturers to be reluctant to bring their new games to GOG, which in turn has led to its obscurity as a PC-side game platform.

The landing on Epic may allow the platform to gain more attention and popularity.

source

See also  ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse-Translucent shell with super beautiful visual lighting effect, 19000DPI and 100 million clicks life... -

You may also like

Top 5 Best Crypto Loans of 2022

Cdp Venture capital launches the Extend pole. Resmini:...

Dive into Apex Legends Catalyst – Apex Legends...

Cdp Venture capital launches the Extend pole. Resmini:...

Takashi Iizuka explains why Sonic Frontiers still works...

Glen Schofield discovers how he signed Karen Fukuhara...

Unreal Commander dual-window file manager free tool, easier...

The 11 tweets that have marked history

The head of the Sonic team really wants...

The 11 tweets that have marked history

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy