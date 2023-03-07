STORY: Violence broke out on the sidelines of a protest march against the planned pension reform on Tuesday in the French capital Paris. Police used tear gas as masked protesters threw projectiles and firecrackers. Garbage cans were set on fire and car windows were smashed. There were initially no reports of injuries or arrests. During the strike against the pension reform, rail traffic was largely paralyzed nationwide. In addition, schools were again struck and oil refineries blocked. Electricity production had to be shut down and fuel deliveries were delayed. Since this time garbage collectors and truck drivers also took part in the walkout, resistance to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 now seems to be spreading to other sectors. At rallies across France, trade unionists expected up to two million people. The unions are thus increasing the pressure on Emmanuel Macron’s government, which wants to get the reform through parliament by the end of March. For weeks, polls have shown a majority rejection of the reform. The government, on the other hand, fears the collapse of the pension system.

