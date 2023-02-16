The phrase “final comics” about Silvio Berlusconi has a very specific history. It was in fact the phrase with which Gianfranco Fini boiled in 2007 the Cavaliere’s proposal to create a single center-right party. “He who now agrees to discuss the electoral law, answered us without respect and almost in defiance of ridicule told us” I founded the PDL, dissolve, knock, come and it will be opened to you. Behaving in this way has nothing to do with the little theater of politics, it means being at the final comics», said Fini. That two years later and precisely with Berlusconi he will found the single center-right party: the “People of Freedom”. Today the “final comedy” the resurrect the director of the Everyday occurrence Marco Travaglio on the acquittal of Berlusconi in Ruby Ter.

The penal code and the mountains of evidence

The point raised by the journalist is that of motivations. Which depend on the fact that the “Olgettines” could not be accused of corruption in judicial documents because already halfway through the process Ruby 1 they should have been heard in the courtroom not as witnesses but as suspects in a connected proceeding for complicity in inducing perjury. Travaglio comments: «The Penal Code forbids the accused to pay both the witnesses and the co-accused who could get him into trouble. There are mountains of evidence that B. paid off 28 witnesses who could (and often threatened to) get him into trouble by telling the truth about the Ruby case. And what does the Tribunal do? He acquits him with all the hired witnesses. Because these shouldn’t be heard with the obligation to answer and tell the truth. It was necessary to investigate them as co-defendants and interrogate them with the right to remain silent or lie (in Italy lying to justice is a right, in civilized countries it is a crime)».

Discounted acquittal

The newspaper says that the acquittal was obvious. It was clear from the fact that the court was inclined to consider hearing the Olgettines as witnesses a mistake November 3, 2021. That is, when President Tremolada surprisingly received an exception advanced in 2019 by Berlusconi’s defense. Travaglio closes the comment with sarcasm: «Patience if it is also forbidden to pay the co-defendants because they lie. Never mind if 2 gup, 3 appellate judges and 9 judges of the united sections of Cassation had established the opposite. So getting outraged is useless. Better to take advantage of it: if committing a crime and then paying witnesses and accomplices to cheat the judges is no longer a crime, let’s get busy. Then, if they catch us, we say that Silvio sent us».

Read on about Open

Read also: