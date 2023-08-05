Home » Margot Robbie completed this workout
Health

Margot Robbie completed this workout

by admin
Margot Robbie completed this workout

Margot Robbie: The Barbie actress likes surfing and playing hockey – and she loves Pilates Photo: dpa

You don’t even have to go to the cinema to ask yourself: Why is Barbie always super fit? A look at leading actress Margot Robbie’s workout reveals it.

Barbie flies through the air, she doesn’t even have to open the door to get in the car. And don’t strain your leg muscles to press the gas pedal either. She doesn’t have to pedal her bike or climb stairs, because children’s hands carry her to the top floor of her dream house.

While other muscles should already have atrophied, Barbie is super fit. How does she do it? Since we can’t really ask Barbie, all we can do is look at Margot Robbie, who plays her in Greta Gerwig’s film. The bad news: As you’d expect, Barbie needs training as a human. Initial research shows: Robbie is not a fan of jogging, likes surfing and playing hockey – and she loves Pilates. She uses a reformer, a special training device.

See also  Margot Robbie's workouts for her roles

You may also like

The Health Benefits of Melon: A Superfood for...

a “pretend” could be enough to stop –...

Can you eat raw octopus safely? Is it...

The Benefits of the Glycemic Index Diet for...

Another Russian vessel hit, damage and injuries on...

Why women are more likely to die from...

More precise Artificial Intelligence in diagnoses |

The Revival of Colle Oppio: Fratelli d’Italia Secures...

Aggressive lung and prostate cancers, hopes from a...

Hungarian Athletes Explore Traditional Chinese Medicine at FISU...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy