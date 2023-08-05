Home » The Rabona Mobile transfer market, the 2023 edition
The Rabona Mobile transfer market, the 2023 edition

Rabona returns to being talked about

Rabbi confirms itself as sponsor and “Title Name” for the event of “Il Calciomercato Rabona Mobile”, organized in collaboration with ADICOSP, the Italian Association of Sports Directors and Collaborators. This partnership is renewed with enthusiasm, confirming Rabona’s strong commitment to the world of football and the virtual transfer market.

After the success of the first edition held in Rome, the Italian capital will once again be the venue for this exciting event, which will be held on 31 August and 1 September 2023. This is an unmissable opportunity for all football fans, who will have the opportunity to experience the summer transfer market session as protagonists.

Thanks to the partnership with ADICOSP, the event promises to be even more engaging and full of surprises, with numerous activities and initiatives designed for the participants. It will be the ideal opportunity to discover the new challenges and opportunities that the transfer market holds in Rabona’s world.

“The Rabona Mobile Transfer Market”

