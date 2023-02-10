Maria Stella Adami is the new director of department of general medicine of the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority. She entered service on Monday 6 February, replacing Alessandro Dini (retired from 1 February), and will remain in office for three years. The nomination resolution was signed last February 3 by the general director of the ASL Maria Letizia Casani.

Maria Stella Adami, from Gallicano, in Valle del Serchio, has been a general practitioner agreement since 2003 (previously, since 1995, she had worked in the emergency medical service and made substitutions). In the last period she was also coordinator of the territorial functional aggregation (AFT) of the Garfagnana. She also held the role of administrator, in the municipality of Gallicano: from 1999 to 2004 as deputy mayor and from 2005 to 2014 as mayor. Since 2017 she has been the president of the Non ti scordar di te onlus association, accredited since 2020 by the Tuscany Region as an anti-violence center. Born in the name of Vanessa Simonini, a victim of gender violence, for 11 years this association has carried out a significant activity in the Serchio Valley alongside women victims of violence and works together with volunteers, local authorities, schools, police forces and Asl.

“I welcome – says Dr. Adami – the appointment as director of the company department of general medicine. I thank the general management for having given me this important task and also all my functional aggregation coordinator colleagues (AFT) for the support they have given me provided in these months.Important challenges await us in this moment of great change for our healthcare, especially as regards local services. We will face them with availability, attention and with that spirit of collaboration that has always characterized the general practitioners of our area, in the primary interest of patients. In this regard, I take this opportunity to highlight that I remain deeply attached to all my clients, with whom a relationship of trust and friendship was born and developed over the years”.

The director of the Department of General Medicine supports the company management in defining the strategic objectives and participates in the company planning and in the definition of the paths concerning the management of chronicity and the continuity of hospital-territory care, maintaining a direct relationship with the coordinators of AFT and, through them, with the family doctors of the five territorial areas in which the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority is divided.