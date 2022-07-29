Earlier this year, Nintendo announced a new track for their hugely popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and they certainly didn’t hold back. No fewer than 48 tracks have been announced, meaning the number of playable levels will double.

But not everything will be released at the same time, as we’ll get two cups at a time (eight tracks in total), with the first cup being released in March.Nintendo has nowannouncedThe second round, launched on August 4, includesPropeller CupandRotip Cup. This time around, they’ve also included some anti-gravity modes in a brand new track called Sky-High Sundae, which was completely missing from the first two added mugs.

Here are the new tracks:

propeller cup

• Sky High Sundae (new track)

• Mushroom Canyon (Mario Kart Wii)

• Snow (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

• Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour)

radish cup

• New York Minutes (Tourism)

• Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

• Calimari Desert (N64)

• Valuigi Pinball (DS)

Check them out in the trailer below. You can get all 48 of the new DLC tracks by purchasing the Booster Course Pass, but they’re also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.