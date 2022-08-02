PMarc Marquez’s rehabilitation continues and continues to be seen motivated and charged on social media while waiting for his return to competitions. The latest post published portrays him in the gym, chasing fitness after the last surgery he underwent in the United States. It was the fourth surgery on the humerus right fractured in the now famous Jerez race 2020made necessary to regain the correct mobility and reduce the continuous pain that forced the Spaniard to stop after the Mugello GP.

The operation consists in the rotation of about 30 ° of the right humerus and the subsequent checks now give positive signals, making the participation of Marc Marquez at 100% of the physical form in the 2023 world championship much more than a possibility. Among other things, in the social post just published, the scar on the right arm now appears much less evident than what was shown only a few weeks ago and we all hope that this is a further sign of the full recovery of Marquez.