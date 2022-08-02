As always motivated and fit, the Spanish champion continues his rehabilitation and mentions Muhammad Ali
PMarc Marquez’s rehabilitation continues and continues to be seen motivated and charged on social media while waiting for his return to competitions. The latest post published portrays him in the gym, chasing fitness after the last surgery he underwent in the United States. It was the fourth surgery on the humerus right fractured in the now famous Jerez race 2020made necessary to regain the correct mobility and reduce the continuous pain that forced the Spaniard to stop after the Mugello GP.
The operation consists in the rotation of about 30 ° of the right humerus and the subsequent checks now give positive signals, making the participation of Marc Marquez at 100% of the physical form in the 2023 world championship much more than a possibility. Among other things, in the social post just published, the scar on the right arm now appears much less evident than what was shown only a few weeks ago and we all hope that this is a further sign of the full recovery of Marquez.
To give an example of his motivation, Marc portrayed himself in the gym, quoting the famous phrase by Muhammad Ali “Do not count the days, but let the days count”: in short, a real declaration of iron determination rendered with what appears to be the effigy of the boxer who disappeared in 2016 behind him, without forgetting the inspiration given by Nadal that the 29 year old Spaniard has clearly cited in the past as one of his examples of motivation.