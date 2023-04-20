Marzia Capezzuti tortured and killed in the Salerno area, the video-confession live on Instagram

The confession of the murder of Marzia Capezzuti, the girl found lifeless in a farmhouse in Pontecagnano Faiano, in a video of four minutes and twenty-seven seconds recorded from a live Instagram and handed over to the investigators. It is the fifteen-year-old, recipient of a restrictive measure yesterday, in a juvenile detention institution, who tells his sister Anna Maria Vacchiano what happened on the night between 6 and 7 March 2022 when the 29-year-old, with mental disabilities, was taken away from that house in via Verdi 24 in Pontecagnano Faiano where the torture and ill-treatment took place.

“L’amma affucat,” says the fifteen-year-old to his sister, admitting that he wants to take all the responsibility for the murder and thus save his mother Barbara Vacchiano and, consequently, her partner, Damiano Noschese. Even if at first he said he had thrown the acid on her. Both were arrested yesterday in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Salerno court Alfonso Scerminoat the request of the prosecutor’s office, headed by the chief prosecutor Joseph Borrelli. The charges for the two are, in addition to that of murder, also of ill-treatment, torture, kidnapping, unlawful use of payment cards.

There was no relationship between the Vacchiano Noschese and Marzia: she had been engaged to a dead brother of Barbara. That evening of 6 March in that concentration camp house there were several boys, some even minors, friends of another son of Vacchiano, Vito, under house arrest, who had gone there to eat pizza all together. Barbara Vacchiano, at the end of the evening, after 10.30 pm, wanted to have her other boyfriend go with her, in addition to her partner and her minor son. But Vito refused, asking his girlfriend, who she had spent with him after the pizza, to make a fuss with her mother if she forced him to go out.

“Where are you taking me? Where are you taking me? It is dark…”. These would have been the last words shouted by Marzia before she was forced to leave in the van with her killers. “I’ll put you on a train and send you to your mom,” Vacchiano would have replied in dialect. At least this is the story given to the carabinieri by the girl who was staying in the house at that moment. But then it is Annamaria Vacchiano who snatches her confession and the story of her dynamics from her brother: her mother would have suffocated her by strangling her, then they would have dragged her right inside her to the abandoned farmhouse of Santa Tecla in Faiano. Finally, it would have been the 15-year-old who went to check that Marzia had “fallen asleep” at the woman’s request.

A lucid story that he tells his sister via Instagram. And it is precisely Annamaria Vacchiano, the person who allowed the Carabinieri investigation to take place. She would have induced the father-in-law’s partner to contact the lawyer Stephanie DeMartino, manager of an anti-violence centre, and inform her of the abuses and violence suffered by Marzia. Thus triggering the alarm. Ill-treatment of which she, who lived away from home, had witnessed on few occasions but which she saw from time to time told by Marzia’s own body. When the first alarm goes off in September and we start looking for Marzia as a missing person, the girl was still alive. And, according to the interceptions and the testimonies collected from her, she was locked in a closet to prevent the social workers or the carabinieri – who were going to check on Vito Vacchiano who was under house arrest for a robbery – from seeing her.

It was the money the INPS pension that Marzia perceived for her disability to keep the girl alive. But the hatred that Barbara Vacchiano had for her went back to death of his brother Alessandro, found lifeless in Naples, due to an overdose. “He must end up like my brother,” Barbara used to repeat everyone. Then her decision to kill her for fear that they would find her. The situation of violent discomfort that Marzia lived was known to many people: family friends and neighbors. But they, someone confessed to the carabinieri, “are scary people”. After all, the couple did not hesitate to use violence even in front of another seven-year-old son or to involve a 15-year-old in a murder. In the order, the investigating judge claims that the Vacchiano Noschese had “military” control over the girl and that over the years they have taken steps to isolate her more and more from everyone, even from the original family even though, in the more than 240 pages of the provision, the judge for the Preliminary investigations do not “save” the parents for the disinterest they have had over the years. The girl had already been entrusted to social services and had bad relationships with her parents. She from Milan she had come to Campania first for a boy known on her social networks and, when this story ended, she had gone to live at the Vacchiano house for her relationship with Alessandro.

