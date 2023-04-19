Mask, on April 30 all covid obligations expire. But the Ministry of Health is considering the extension

While waiting for the World Health Organization to declare the end of the Covid pandemic, the restrictions imposed in previous years to counter the spread of the infection are gradually falling. On April 30, in fact, the deadline of the last obligation still in force of the package of measures adopted during the pandemic in Italy expires, i.e. the obligation to wear a mask in health facilities.

Children dead or disabled from Citrobacter, charges filed for five cases. Parents’ anger: “We want justice”

A decision is awaited

If the Ministry of Health does not decide to extend the provision, from next May 1st, it will no longer be required to wear a mask in hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctors’ offices. In reality, less than two weeks later, it is possible that the Meloni government will decide not to extend the obligation, or to soften it; the strongest orientation could be to leave the use of personal protective equipment, in areas where there are more fragile patients, such as the immunocompromised or the elderly in nursing homes.

For the doctor it was tonsillitis, she goes on Google and makes a shocking discovery: “They gave me no hope”

Experts are divided

«I hope the obligation to wear a mask in health facilities will not continue, even if, in situations where it is recommended and appropriate, I will continue to use it and ask others to do so. However, we must get out of the dimension of obligation, it is time to treat Sars-Cov-2 like other similar viruses. Doing so would have positive effects on many aspects that weigh down the hospital organization, linked for example to tampons,” Matteo Bassetti, president of the Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy, told Ansa.

Other obligations remain

Stopping the obligation to wear a mask, he continues, “is a way to return to normal on other closely related aspects, such as the double path that Sars-Cov-2 positives have in the hospital, albeit asymptomatic but also the swab that is required to access the emergency room, for hospitalization, for a medical examination. They are choices – he concludes – which are the responsibility of the health structures but are no longer linked to the protection of patients, who on the contrary face complications, but to protect themselves from possible complaints”.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it