Home » Unpublished NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with full GA106 GPU core
Technology

Unpublished NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with full GA106 GPU core

by admin
Unpublished NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with full GA106 GPU core

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Shadow Clone! It is rumored that there may be a SUPER version of the complete GA106 GPU, but it has not yet been launched.

According to a tweet by @natural_log, NVIDIA seems to want to offer a new GeForce RTX 3060 model. At present, the RTX 3060 already has versions such as RTX 3060 12GB and RTX 3060 8GB.

Currently NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER has leaked GPU-z screenshots, which may come from the PG190 SKU 50 PCB designed by MSI. It uses a complete GA106-400 GPU core with 3840 CUAD, 120 TMUs and 48 ROPs units. And it will have 12GB GDDR6 memory, 192-bit interface, and 360 GB/s bandwidth. The core clock is 1627 MHz, Boost 1852 MHz.

NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-3060-SUPER-Gr.jpg

NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-3060-SUPER-Specs-Comparison-_1.png

In short, whether NVIDIA will update the RTX 3060 model will wait for NVIDIA to answer by itself, but from the perspective of Steam hardware rankings, RTX 3060 has become the most used gaming GPU, so NVIDIA has a good chance of renewing the life of RTX 3060.

source

Further reading:

See also  [GQ Bar]"Kohaku" in Tainan: starting from "sound" as the main axis, creating a new space with a strong amber theme and breaking through the stereotype of the bar | GQ Taiwan

You may also like

100% first home loan: what it is and...

From $2,280! Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro...

Photo award: The almost winning picture thanks to...

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

Dell Computers: New Vulnerability! BIOS/firmware affected

Rumor: Tango Games Works Making JRPG – –...

Startup turns CO2 into biodegradable plastic

Android 14 Beta 1 launches Pixel, wait for...

This is Volkswagen’s new long-distance electric car

iOS 17 will allow the use of third-party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy