Unpublished NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with full GA106 GPU core

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Shadow Clone! It is rumored that there may be a SUPER version of the complete GA106 GPU, but it has not yet been launched.

According to a tweet by @natural_log, NVIDIA seems to want to offer a new GeForce RTX 3060 model. At present, the RTX 3060 already has versions such as RTX 3060 12GB and RTX 3060 8GB.

Currently NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER has leaked GPU-z screenshots, which may come from the PG190 SKU 50 PCB designed by MSI. It uses a complete GA106-400 GPU core with 3840 CUAD, 120 TMUs and 48 ROPs units. And it will have 12GB GDDR6 memory, 192-bit interface, and 360 GB/s bandwidth. The core clock is 1627 MHz, Boost 1852 MHz.

In short, whether NVIDIA will update the RTX 3060 model will wait for NVIDIA to answer by itself, but from the perspective of Steam hardware rankings, RTX 3060 has become the most used gaming GPU, so NVIDIA has a good chance of renewing the life of RTX 3060.

