Sources Say Marvel Hasn't Discussed Replacing 'Kang the Conqueror' Actor Jonathan Majors

Recently, the news that Marvel intends to find a new candidate to replace Jonathan Majors in “Kang the Conqueror” has been widely circulated. This news was first revealed by the well-known film critic Jeff Sneider, but the entertainment media Deadline earlier claimed that “There is no internal Marvel Abandoning Jonathan Majors’ discussions (zero conversations)” appears.

But on the other hand, Deadline also pointed out that Jonathan Majors has been terminated by the brokerage company Entertainment 360. Multiple sources told Deadline that the main reason for the termination was Jonathan Majors’ “personal behavior”, and not only Entertainment 360, but also the public relations team Lede Company. The actor was terminated last month. On the other hand, Valentino also confirmed that Jonathan Majors will not be invited to Met Gala as a guest this year.

It has been about 3 weeks since Jonathan Majors was arrested on suspicion of beating his girlfriend. Although his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has always declared his innocence, until the police actually withdraw the prosecution, I am afraid that the “cutting” of Jonathan Majors will only continue to increase , interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

