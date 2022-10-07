Home Technology Elder Scrolls Online players at Stadium will be able to transfer their accounts to PC – The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle


by admin


Ever since Google announced that the cloud-based streaming platform would be shutting down in January, we’ve seen developers scrambling to find ways to preserve player data on Stadia. Ubisoft, Bungie, etc. have announced that they are working on ways to make this happen, and now the latest relay project is ZeniMax Online Studios, creator of The Elder Scrolls Online.

As stated in a statement on Twitter,“Since the news of the stadium closure, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online have been discussing the next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadium players, and we appreciate your patience.

It goes on to say,“We’re excited to share that our Stadia players will be able to transfer their ESO accounts to PC, bringing all their progress, including but not limited to existing characters, purchased items, achievements and inventory. Since players at Stadia are already in the Play ESO on our PC servers and once they’re done transferring, all their friends and guilds will be waiting for them.

The statement concluded that further information on the transfer process will be released shortly.

