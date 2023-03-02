Home Health MasterChef 12, follow the final with us. DIRECT
MasterChef 12, follow the final with us. DIRECT

Among the three finalists, there is the winner of MasterChef 12, who will win?

Antonio Gargiulo known as “Bubu”a 19-year-old student, born in Vico Equense and raised in Cagliari, says that MasterChef Italia represents an opportunity to demonstrate to his parents that cooking is not just a hobby for him but the way to transform his dream into reality.

Edward Franco26 years old from Varese, currently unemployed, lived in Scotland where he worked as a rider for a delivery service but, due to various mishaps at work, he decided to quit to devote himself to his real passion.

Huế Diện, 27 years old, born in Vietnam, has the “big project”, as she likes to call it, to ennoble the profession of “Chef” in Vietnam. She was born in the countryside around Hanoi and raised in a humble family, in 2016 she arrives in Salerno where she studies International Relations; she currently lives in Florence, where she works as a consultant for a company that develops cooperation between Italian and Vietnamese companies.

