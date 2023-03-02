Home World WindTre offers the portability of the Voucher
by admin
WINDTRE offers an unmissable opportunity for Italian SMEs with the Voucher connectivity offers promoted by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

The novelty is that it is now possible to carry out the portability of the Voucher already active with another operator, which means that companies can transfer the residual amount of their Voucher and sign a new contract with WindTre.

There are some important considerations to keep in mind for those considering taking advantage of this offer. Firstly, only the same Voucher active with the previous operator can be carried.

In other words, if a customer has an A1 Voucher active with TIM with an FTTC connectivity contract, he cannot transfer it if he has activated a WindTre contract with FTTH technology. Furthermore, the rules of applicability of the Vouchers are the same as for the activation of a new Voucher.

However, once these requirements have been met, SMEs can take advantage of WindTre’s connectivity offers and transfer their remaining Voucher without any problems.

This is an outstanding opportunity for SMEs who want to improve their connectivity and make the most of the offers.

Thanks to the portability of the Voucher, companies can choose WindTre as their connectivity service provider and benefit from service levels equal to those envisaged by the contract activated with the previous operator.

