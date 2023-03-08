CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.16 After the descent, a slight ups and downs are expected for the runners, which are not particularly demanding, only to then have to face the second GPM of the day at La Foce, 5.4 km at 4.4%.

13.12 The platoon has now also passed the Passo del Lume Spento.

13.08 Below are some images from today’s stage, with the group still grappling with the climb already overcome by the two fugitives and the two pursuers:

⛰️ Davide and Mattia Bais go first at the Passo del Lume Spento GPM. Iacchi and Gandin chase after 1 minute. The Group travels 6 minutes late. #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/Si6TeG36Dv — Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 8, 2023

13.04 This is the order of arrival on the GPM of Passo del Lume Spento:

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) 5 pts Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa) 3 pts Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec) 2 pts Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec) 1 pt

13.00 Davide Bais is the first to cross the flying finish line of Passo del Lume Spento (GPM).

12.56: at the top of Passo del Lume Spento the situation is this: in front there are Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa), in pursuit of them at 38 ″ Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec) and Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec) , at 4’27” the group that tackled the climb with a certainly not overwhelming trend

12.48: The leading group risks breaking up because in the toughest trattu Gandin and Iacchi are having a hard time keeping up with Mattia and Davide Bais

12.45: The advantage of Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa) rises slightly, who now have a 2’37 “lead over the group that has no great interest to raise the pace. Therefore, the fugitives will go to win the points of the first GPM

12.39: 70 km covered, the leading group is in the least difficult part of the climb, the central one, and still maintains a decent margin on the group

12.32: Clear acceleration of the group which leaves no room for the four fugitives and, at the foot of the climb, returns to 2’13 “from the leading quartet who are attacking the Passo del Lume Spento

12.25: The Lume Spento pass is located at 631 meters above sea level, the climb is quite long, about 12.5 km, with an average gradient of 4.2% and some ramps approaching 7%

12.21: Less than 15km to the start of the climb. The leading group approaches the town of Sant’Angelo, which acts as a prelude to the Passo del Lume Spento GPM

12.15: The advantage of the 4 treaders who now have a 5 ‘lead when 53 km have been traveled and just over 20 km to go at the start of the most demanding climb of the day is still going down

12.10: After the first 50 km of the race, always Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa) ahead, at 5’35 “the group

12.00: The gap remains almost unchanged at km 45. The 4 fugitives have a 5’35” margin on the group

11.53: On the climb the margin of the 4 treads dropped and is now 5’36” on the peloton. The four fugitives have completed their descent and are near the town of Paganico

11.47: The leading group is descending towards Paganico and is expected by about thirty km of flat road before arriving in Sant’Angelo, at the base of the ascent of Passo del Lume Spento, the first GPM of the day. 38 km travelled

11.44: Small group of fugitives at the top of the climb, information on the advantage over the chasing group will soon

11.38: The first short climb has begun leading to the 377 meters of Roccastrada, maximum gradient of 4.8%

11.33: 26 km traveled and the leading group further increases its lead to 6’40 “

11.28: With just a few kilometers left before the first climb of the day, the group of Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa) increases its advantage to 5’50 ” . The reaction of the group is expected shortly, which will begin to check

11.21: The first roughness of the day is approaching and the four fugitives bring the advantage over the group to 4’55 “

11.18: Three of the fugitives, D.Bais, Gandin and Iacchi, had also been the protagonists of an action in yesterday’s stage, looking for intermediate goals. In particular, Gandin can put more hay in the farmhouse in the climbers’ classification

11.15: The advantage of the fugitives rises further, now it is 3’25 “

11.12: The advantage of the leading group significantly increases at km 15: Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa) have a 2’55 “lead over the group

11.10: He knits them this morning. Filippo Ganna is the leader of the general classification, Stefano Gandin is the leader of the climbers classification, Lennard Kamna wears the jersey of the points classification, even if the leader would be Ganna, Magnus Sheffield wears the white jersey of leader of the junior classification

11.07: 200 km to the finish, remember that this is the second longest stage of this edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico

11.03: After 12 km and the 4 fugitives maintain a good pace. The lead may have grown at the next takeover

10.59: These are the four fugitives: Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec), Mattia Bais (EOLO Cometa) and Davide Bais (EOLO Cometa)

10.57: The leading quartet reaches an advantage of 40 ″, the group seems to let it go

10.53: As expected, a fleeing quartet is created consisting of:

1 BAIS Davide 18

2 BAIS Mattia 13

3 GANDIN Stefano 11

4 IACCHI Alexander

10.48: The pace rises immediately at the head of the group, remember that the first ascent, albeit not too demanding, is placed after 35 km

10.45: The stage starts a few minutes late

10.38: The transfer path from the start to the official start of the stage is underway. It’s about 6.5km. Soon the official start

10.36: There is expectation for an escape from afar. The specialists are Gandin, Bais, Magli and Tarozzi but there will certainly be a battle to get into an action which, given the configuration of the stage, could also be successful

10.32: In the event of a sprint finish, a rematch between Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) winner of yesterday’s stage and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), second, is not excluded

10.28: Subsequently, after passing the intermediate sprint of Moiano (km 138.7) we will continue on mainly flat but rather winding roads until we reach the final finish line in Foligno. Probable flight but not obvious

10.25: Several ups and downs in the program, with two GPMs at Passo del Lume Spento (12.5 km at 4.2%) and La Foce (5.3 km at 4.5%), both in the first part of the race.

10.21: This is the general classification after the first two stages:

1 GANNA Philippo IGD 5:19:01 –

2 KÄMNA Lennard BOH 0:28 –

3 SHEFFIELD Magnus IGD 0:31 –

4 MCNULTY Brandon UAD 0:34 –

5 ARENSMAN Thymen IGD 0:39 –

6 ALMEIDA João UAD 0:41 –

7 LEKNESSUND Andreas DSM 0:41 –

8 PEDERSEN Casper SOQ 0:47 –

9 KELDERMAN Wilco TJV 0:48 –

10 LUTSENKO Alexey AST 0:48

10.17: From Follonica we will reach Foligno where, considering the last flat kilometers, we will be able to see the sprinters at work, unless there are escapes from afar which could develop in the first part where there is no shortage of bumps

10.13: A total of 216 kilometers are planned for today’s stage along a rough route but, as happened yesterday, not particularly demanding and with a probable sprint finish

10.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2023

Friends and friends of OA Sport, cycling enthusiasts, good morning to all and welcome to Live LIVE text from the third stage from the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic 2023! The first two stages of the Italian stage race are now over and it's time to move towards today's race.

For today’s stage, a total of 216 kilometers are foreseen along a rough route but, as happened yesterday, not particularly demanding and with a probable sprint finish; from Follonica we will reach Foligno where, considering the last flat kilometers, we will be able to see the sprinters at work.

Several ups and downs planned, with two GPMs at Passo del Lume Spento (12.5 km at 4.2%) and La Foce (5.3 km at 4.5%), both in the first part of the race. Subsequently, after passing the intermediate sprint of Moiano (km 138.7) you will continue on mainly flat roads until you reach the final finish line in Foligno. Probable, therefore, that the victory will be decided in the sprint.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 standings, second stage: Filippo Ganna in the lead, Kaemna at 28”. Roglic chases

See more

Thanks to our live LIVE text you can follow today's race, valid as the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2023, starting at 10:30 with constant and real-time updates so you really don't miss a thing.

Photo: LaPresse

