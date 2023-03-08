Dortmund – Reports of illness due to sleep disorders have been increasing continuously in Westphalia-Lippe in recent years and have reached a new high in 2022. This is shown by a current analysis by AOK NordWest. According to this, non-organic sleep disorders in AOK-insured employees in Westphalia-Lippe accounted for a total of 80,596 days of absence in 2022. That is 46 percent more than in 2021 with 55,321 lost days. Compared to 2019 (36,874 days absent), the plus has more than doubled. “The significant increase in sick leave days is alarming. In addition to deadline and performance pressure, causes can also be shift work, mental stress or intensive evening use of TV, computer or smartphone,” says AOK CEO Tom Ackermann on the occasion of World Sleep Day on March 17th. “Sleep plays an important role in health. In addition to physical activity and a balanced diet, it is one of the cornerstones of a fit body and mind,” says Ackermann.

Too much stress, worries and fears, private problems, too much caffeine or alcohol, too fatty food but also physical or mental illnesses or the side effects of medication cause many people in Westphalia-Lippe to have problems falling and staying asleep. In 2021 alone, around 110,000 AOK policyholders received medical treatment for this reason.

The consequences of lack of sleep can be serious, however, because sleep is vital. The whole body relaxes and recovers, especially during healthy sleep. If the sleep rhythm is disturbed, permanent health problems can occur. Lack of sleep leads to tiredness, concentration problems and loss of performance, but in the long term it can also cause diseases of the cardiovascular system, for example, or promote the development of diabetes or psychological problems. “There may be a connection here with the sharp increase in sick leave reports for mental illnesses in recent years,” says Ackermann. That’s why it’s important not only to make sure your cell phone’s batteries are full at night, but also to recharge your own batteries through healthy sleep. “Sufficient sleep increases our well-being and quality of life,” says Ackermann.

Therefore, those affected with problems falling asleep and sleeping through the night should track down the individual problem in order to do something about the sleep problems in a targeted manner. “Anyone who pays attention to the general rules of conduct of sleep hygiene can do a lot to harmonize the sleep-wake cycle,” says Ackermann. This includes a comfortable sleeping environment with a cool room temperature, avoiding heavy meals before going to bed and avoiding caffeine, alcohol and nicotine. More exercise in everyday life and an evening walk instead of television, smartphone or laptop can help to restore the natural sleep rhythm. AOK NordWest’s live online course ‘Sleep well’ also offers support for overcoming sleep disorders. The participants learn everything about sleep and mental hygiene and can exchange ideas with other participants. If the sleep problems cannot be remedied and those affected often and regularly suffer from exhaustion and concentration problems, a doctor should be consulted.

More information about sleep at www.aok.de/nw health magazine.