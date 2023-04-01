Two boys 19-year-olds who pass each other on the street. One aboard his motorcycle was returning home after an evening in a pizzeria with friends: it is died. The other was also returning home. He was driving an Alfa Romeo. He got out of the car practically unharmed. Now he risks being charged with vehicular homicide. Victim and responsible for the same accident, speed, perhaps a risky overtaking. I crash it happened on Thursday evening at 10.20 pm along the provincial road 159 Bettola-Sordio.

Mattia Maiocchi lived with his family in Melegnano e he had recently worked in a company in Fombio (Lodi) who hired him after an internship. He had many friends and a real passion for motorcycles. Those two wheels that accompanied him to work every day were taking him home after a cheerful evening. But the other evening the beloved motorcycle finished its race against the car driven by the same age. A boy like him, of Ukrainian origin, who lives in San Donato Milanese with his family. The impact between the car and the motorbike was extremely violent. The Alfa went off the road, the motorcycle, a Ktm, broke into several parts after the frontal impact while the young centaur flew a few meters and fell to the ground in a field by the side of the road. After a moment of silence, the first motorists stopped and called 112.

Then only sirens. The firefighters, the carabinieri, an ambulance, the self-medication and the ambulance arrive on the scene. The scene that occurs to the rescuers is dramatic. In their eyes a desperate picture regarding Mattia. After resuscitation attempted on the spot the young man was transported in desperate conditions to the emergency room of the Predabissi hospital in Melegnano where he died shortly after his arrival. Only the carabinieri of the San Donato company and the San Giuliano station will be able to say what happened once the investigations and findings have been completed. According to an initial reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident, the cause of the head-on would be due to a risky overtaking by the driver of the car, who would have invaded the opposite lane and overwhelmed Maiocchi. The conditional is a must. The Lodi Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident and has ordered the autopsy examination on the victim. The seizure of the vehicles involved in the accident has also been ordered.

The news of Mattia’s drama has rebounded in Melegnano since late yesterday morning. The great pain for the disappearance of Mattia – who had celebrated his birthday a few days ago and who had two older brothers, Gianluca and Riccardo – hit the whole city where the young man’s family is well known. Mattia was the nephew of Marcella Micelli, activist of the 5 Star Movement. A fundraiser was also launched in memory of him on the Facebook page of the Melegnano group. Many friends gathered around the family.