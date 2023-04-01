Evidence that the millennium commercial port reappears the prosperity of the “Maritime Silk Road”——A breaking latest news of the Protection and Excavation of Shuomen Ancient Port Site in Wenzhou, Zhejiang

2023-03-31 16:46:00 Source: Xinhua News Agency Author:

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wu Huanqing, Feng Yuan, Wang Junlu, Wei Yijun

Eight Song docks of different shapes, two sunken ships of the Song Dynasty, tons of porcelain fragments, and the Shuomen Weng City built twice in the Song, Yuan and Ming and Qing dynasties…

The ruins of Shuomen Ancient Port in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, with complete elements such as wharfs, waterways, and navigation marks, have demonstrated the prosperity and survival of the ancient “Maritime Silk Road” and filled a major gap in related research. It has important cultural value and international significance . The top ten new archaeological discoveries in the country in 2022 were announced in Beijing a few days ago, and the Shuomen ancient port site was selected.

The remains of the ancient port of the Song and Yuan Dynasties show their true appearance

In the middle of spring, the banks of the Oujiang River, the second largest river in Zhejiang, are full of spring. Adjacent to the south bank of Lucheng District, Wenzhou City, Oujiang River, Wangjiang Road and Jiangxin Islet, a local scenic spot, face each other across the water. A relic of an ancient port in the Song and Yuan Dynasties is showing its true face to the world.

“After more than a year of work by the archaeological team, the ruins including the ancient urn city, ancient wharf, ancient shipwreck and other elements are gradually complete.” Following in the footsteps of Liu Tuanhui, deputy director of the Wenzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, the reporter saw clearly distributed at the archaeological site. remains.

Wenzhou Shuomen Ancient Port Ruins and Jiangxin Islet face each other far away (taken on October 10, 2022, drone photo).Xinhua News Agency reporter Weng Xin