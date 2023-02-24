Maurizio Costanzo passed away today 24th February at the age of 85. But was Maurizio Costanzo ill? There are many who wonder because, despite his no longer young age, the news of his disappearance came a bit like a bolt from the blue.

Maurizio Costanzo dead, was the conductor ill?

At the moment, the causes of the death of the well-known conductor are not yet known. Of his health conditions it is only known that he suffered from diabetes but it is not known whether the latter was the actual cause of his disappearance.

Maurizio Costanzo, as repeatedly underlined by his current wife Maria De Filippi, was very fond of sweets, which is why fun and comical interludes were often created between the two.

What were Maurizio Costanzo’s health conditions?

Maurizio Costanzo had not appeared on the television scene for some time and the latest updates on his health conditions date back to last November 2022. It was in fact then that the Maurizio Costanzo Show, the well-known television show, was interrupted

His long-running Show, the longest-running in television history, had been ** interrupted in November 2022.** His viewers were particularly impressed by that special episode scheduled for October 7, which he decided to skip because he wasn’t feeling well. To his fans he explained in a video on social media: “Good morning everyone and sorry if I disturb you, I’m in the living room of my house, I have a few lines of fever but nothing serious, the fruit of the season. For this reason, a best of the Maurizio Costanzo Show will be broadcast with the most significant moments of the program. Then everything will pass and from next week we will meet again, this time not from the living room of my house but from the Parioli theater “.