I think it’s sad. This, along with a slew of other PSVR2 launch titles, was hailed as fresh because they were basically Oculus Quest games from a few years ago that felt dated even when they first launched. But, but… that’s what it is now, except for Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Moss II, Gran Turismo 7, Tetris Effect, Rez VR and many other games, I’ve spent some time on Batuu and am ready for the Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition offers some sort of rating.

As I said, it’s a Quest 2 game that’s over two years old, and with the Last Call expansion, it’s been baked into a game and polished a little bit in places. Some graphics here, some haptic effects for the skull, some extra effects there, some better tracing here and wow! This is the launch title for PSVR2. The setup is simple; you’re an unnamed robot mechanic whose spaceship crash-lands on Batuu, and from here you jump right into a big adventure based on dialogue written by a seven-year-old. I’m not kidding when I call the dialogue sequences and story in this game generally terrible, which feels pretty remarkable (still) considering ILM and Lucasarts were involved in its development.

The dialogue in this game, in addition to being rotten to the core, is performed by top skit comedians such as Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan, and here we find the tone of the dialogue and exchanges with the Jar Jar Binks blurted out the same thing, which I think drags this game down a lot. It becomes dull, tedious, lame, doesn’t fit into the Star Wars universe I love (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, The Mandalorian), and it’s impossible to rise above any dialogue sequences, making the opening moments pure torture. Then it got better, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition improved, but it was never great.

All the levels are super linear, almost reminiscent of old-school shooter corridors, and for you, as the player, it’s all about taking down hundreds of enemies using a variety of laser-based Star Wars weapons . The game mechanics are clever, and the haptic feedback built into the PSVR2 helps create a more immersive gaming experience than the Oculus version, but it didn’t save Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, as the action parts quickly became monotonous , enemies often leave a dull feeling.

The graphics also feel old. The design certainly oozes star wars and there are some effects like laser shots lighting up parts of Batuu which is nice but overall it’s certainly worth noting that this is old cabinet food that was just repackaged and released for PSVR2 . It’s a shame that PSVR2 really lacks fresh, new, ambitious blockbuster games right now because it’s launching, and the appeal of this VR headset is old Quest games. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is certainly not something I want to play again, nor is it an adventure that I think represents the technical capabilities of the PSVR2.

