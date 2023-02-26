Maria De Filippi he shook hands with many people who flocked to the funeral home set up in the Campidoglio for a last farewell to Maurice Costanzo, died February 24. With her gaze hidden by her sunglasses, the presenter greeted ordinary people and characters from the entertainment world with emotion.

Many have come to give a last greeting to Maurizio Costanzo in the funeral home in the Campidoglio. In addition to the many personalities from the entertainment world, from Fiorello to Alessandro Preziosi, and those from politics, such as Giorgia Meloni and Giuseppe Conte, even ordinary people who for so many years have followed the journalist and his TV programs with affection have wanted to bring their condolences to Maria De Filippi.

Photogallery – Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi receives the condolences of the people



The emotion of the family In the funeral home set up for Maurizio Costanzo, next to Maria De Filippi there was also Gabriele, the couple’s adopted son. The two, sitting next to each other and with their hands intertwined, were photographed in a moment of emotion. Saturday morning to welcome the coffin were the two sons of the deceased journalist, the director Saverio Costanzo with Camilla Costanzo, screenwriter, while the presenter entered from a side entrance.

The affection of the people Around the coffin, on which a photo of the smiling journalist was placed, many white roses and the shiny black folder for the 40th anniversary of the Maurizio Costanzo Show were arranged. Many of the people who went to the mortuary deposited flowers, gifts and letters: small objects testifying to a great affection. The solemn funerals, arranged by the Ministry of Culture, will instead be held on Monday 27 February at 3 pm at the Church of the Artists, in Piazza del Popolo.

