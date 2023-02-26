Home World Basketball player Mubarak Salami died, announced by Bayern Sport
The great tragedy in Germany that Bayern Munich informed the public about.

The basketball club Bayern announced on social networks that it was in a traffic accident German basketball player Mubarak Salami lost his life. He never wore a Bayern jersey, but the Euroleague player wanted to say goodbye to him and show him his respect. The player born in 1996 played for Dragons Rondorf, and during his career he played for SBB Baskets and Hamburg, that is, he was known to basketball fans from Germany.

He lost his life on the road between Berhof and Schwarmstedt on Friday evening, and the police say that the car he was driving hit a van. It is not known whether special circumstances contributed to the collision or whether he simply lost control of the vehicle while driving towards Hamburg.

The “Hyundai” car, which was driven by Salami, bounced and turned into the left lane, where it directly collided with another car from the opposite direction. Both cars were burnt, and Rondorff could not be saved.

“Together with the German Basketball Association, we say goodbye to Mubarak Salami. The two-time top scorer of the league, who played for Hamburg, Dragons and SBB Baskets, died in a traffic accident. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace”according to the statement of Bayern.

