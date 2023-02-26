Starts the eighth day of the Kings League with the great attraction of seeing again Ronaldinho short dress . The Brazilian legend will play in the team of the river, Swine FCleader of the competition together with Saiyans FC (TheGrefg team) with six wins and one loss.

In the lower part, giants FC continues without getting any win (there are already seven consecutive defeats) and Pio FC, Los logs FC y xBuyer Team will try to add points to sneak into the playoffs of the Final Four that will be held in the Spotify Camp Nou.

