The institution has been recognized for its leadership in the region in teaching the English language with high quality standards, promoting international culture and human development.

The Centro Colombo Americano Pereira, is a non-profit foundation, it is part of the binational centers that exist in the world, recognized by the United States embassy and has the quality certification by Bureau Veritas.

BIRTH OF AN INSTITUTION TODAY CONSOLIDATED

One year after the department of Risaralda was formed, on February 26, 1968, the Centro Colombo Americano was founded in Pereira, the product of the “civic deed” of several Pereirans. A private binational center, but open to all types of public for the teaching of English and cultural exchange.

BINATIONAL CENTER RECOGNIZED BY THE EMBASSY OF THE UNITED STATES

In Colombia there are nine Colombo Americano Centers that function autonomously, work in a network, with alliances and jointly develop innovative educational and cultural programs. They are part of the 700 binational centers that exist in 169 countries around the world, which also belong to the network of American Spaces supported by the embassy of the United States of America.

HUMAN TALENT FOR CULTURE AND EDUCATION

Adriana Giraldo Vélez, general director of the Centro Colombo Americano Pereira, highlights that the success and recognition of the institution is supported by the human and professional quality of the work team. The Colombo experience lived by students, guardians, collaborators and visitors is lived thanks to institutional values: respect for differences, quality, service, integrity, responsibility, honesty, commitment, teamwork and loyalty .

Characters in the history of Colombo Americano

Upright and hard-working women who with their mettle and sense of belonging guided Colombo: the directors Amparo Sanint (QEPD), Luz Marina Velásquez, and in the cultural area, Lucía Molina de Botero. It also highlights the work of the presidents of the Board of Directors and legal representatives of the Institution who have guided Colombo with integrity and love on the path of quality and sustainability, they are: César Augusto López Arias (RIP), Álvaro Gómez Escalante, Dr. Ricardo Mejía Isaza (QEPD), and currently, engineer Luis Fernando Castrillón Trujillo.

SOCIAL RESPONSABILITY

For Colombo, the human development of its collaborators is very important, who are awarded scholarships in order to achieve their professional development and the improvement of the Institution as an American Space. They also provide partial scholarships for their relatives and for other non-profit entities dedicated to education and culture in the Department.

ALLIANCES

The main alliance since its creation has been with the United States embassy and the Red de Centros Colombo Americano with whom programs are carried out for vulnerable populations such as English scholarships in Colombo for young leaders, Afro-descendants and indigenous people, or for students college students through the EducationUSA program. Currently, with the program “College Horizons” from the American Embassy, ​​40 young scholarship holders from Pereira and Cartago are studying English at the Institution for free, including food, transportation, educational materials

study, the preparation for the Saber Test and the guidance of mentors who encourage them to continue studying a technical or professional career. The Government of Risaralda has also been an important ally for these social responsibility programs.

PROPOSAL THAT CAPTIVATES THE STUDENT

The methodology is very dynamic where the best talent of the student is brought out in a fun and responsible way, they will enjoy learning English. Currently, they use National Geographic books showing American and world culture.

Colombo is more than English, the promotion of culture through art exhibitions, the bilingual public library, the virtual library, the art gallery and cultural events in the auditorium have been characteristic of the Institution’s history.

CULTURE AND ART

Cine Club Colombo, Maker Zone, Short Circuit: Stages for Art, Jazz Camp, Blues Festival, are some of the free cultural programs open to the public that Colombo offers, with the support of the Embassy of the United States, others Colombos, the French Alliance, the Government of Risaralda, the Mayor’s Office of Pereira and the Ministries of Education and Culture.

COME LIVE THE COLOMBO EXPERIENCE!