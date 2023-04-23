Home » Juan Diego Alvira found a job and seeks support from his followers
by admin
Juan Diego Alvira found a job and seeks support from his followers

This is Juan Diego Alvira Noticias, a space in which the journalist also hopes have the collaboration of their followers through reports that, in case of publication, they will have a payment.

“A digital newscast, by the people for the people, without censorship. In Colombia there is always news that interests us, right? We generally depend on traditional media to find out, but today we have an incredible tool: a cell phone, a camera. Whether professional cameras or simple smartphones, more common cell phones, Any of us can become a reporter.” reference on the Alvira subject.

As he explained, his digital newscast will seek to be present and cover the main news that is recorded in the nation.

“We urge you to send us your stories and videos. If your information is published on our social networks. You will receive an economic reward.” he added, revealing the email to which those interested could send their notes: [email protected]

