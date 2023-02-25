news-txt”>

The coffin of Maurizio Costanzo has arrived in the Campidoglio, for the opening of the funeral chamber to be held today (opening at 10.30, closing at 18) and tomorrow in the Protomoteca room. He was welcomed by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and two of the journalist’s children, the director Saverio Costanzo and the screenwriter Camilla Costanzo. Among the first to arrive Francesco Rutelli with his wife Barbara Palombelli and Emanuela Aureli. Four vases of white roses were brought in with the coffin. At the back of the room, between the crowns that of Rome Capital and the Lazio Region.

“There is a moving tribute from Roman men and women to a giant of television, culture and journalism like Maurizio Costanzo, who was also a man of extraordinary professionalism and humanity. A very sweet and nice person, an unrivaled professional”. The mayor of Rome says so Robert Gualtieri at the exit of the funeral home for Maurizio Costanzo in the Campidoglio. “The widespread reaction in the city proves how much he is a person to whom we all owe a lot and to whom Rome will adequately pay homage – he adds -. Now there is a collective embrace from Rome for him, for his family and those who have wished well”.

“He has helped millions of Italians to understand and explore life. In his witty, sober, curious way, to understand what’s around the corner” said Francesco Rutelli as he left the funeral home for Maurizio Costanzo From 10: 30, the uninterrupted flow of people, belonging to all ages began. Among the well-known faces who have arrived so far, also Gianni Ippoliti, Mara Venier, Pierluigi Diaco, who burst into tears, Rudy Zerbi, Ermete Realacci and Valerio Mastandrea, who entered with a rose in his hand.