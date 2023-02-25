The impact of inflation on Italian savings

Inflation attacks the bank savings of Italian families. In these two years of record inflation, the deposits of Italian households will suffer a “scissor” of 163.8 billion euros, estimates the Mestra CGIL Research Office. In fact, to each single household, iThe cost of living will cost an average of 6,338 euros of savings. The estimate is made assuming that the 1,152 billion in bank current accounts have not recorded any changes over the period of time.

The growth of inflation in the two-year period 2022-2023 is estimated at around 15% and for this reason the loss of purchasing power of Italian savings would be almost 164 billion.

Trentino Alto Adige is more affected

At a territorial level, the highest cost will be suffered by families in the richest regions: in Trentino Alto Adige the loss of average purchasing power will be equal to 9,471 euros, in Lombardy 7,533, in Emilia Romagna 7,261 and in Veneto 7,253.

At the provincial level, however, it will particularly affect families residing in Bolzano, who will suffer an average withdrawal of 10,542 euros. Milan follows with 8,500, Trento with 8,461, Lecco with 8,201 and Treviso with 7,948. The least “affected” families, however, will be in the province of Syracuse with 3,842 euros, Trapani with 3,595 and Crotone with 3,130.

One possible solution

The Cgia is also trying to indicate a system solution to reduce the impact of inflation on Italian families. According to the research office, “if the banks were to recognize again a slight increase in lending rates on the free sums deposited in current accounts, customers could at least cover the fixed costs. Instead, something that has been practiced by the institutes on tied sums, even if, very often, for many current account holders it is extremely difficult to navigate a sea of ​​​​offers “, concludes the Cgia