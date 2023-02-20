Siena, 19 February 2023 – Maxi accident on the evening of Sunday 19 February on the Siena-Grosseto, in the Sienese section. The 118 and the firefighters intervened in force for a carom involving four cars and a van at the Fontazzi crossroads around 9 pm. A total of eight were injured.

None of them would be in danger of life, but the fear was great. The firefighters of the Siena command have taken steps to put insecurity the vehicles and to illuminate the area with the photoelectric lights. The stretch where the accident occurred is in fact rather dark and rescue efforts were not easy.

The person who suffered the most serious consequences she is a woman, transferred to Le Scotte hospital. She was among the wreckage of the van, which overturned. It was the firefighters themselves who pulled it out.

There are several traffic inconveniences. The road has indeed remained closed to allow the rescue and relief of the accident. The carabinieri but also the traffic police from Siena and Montepulciano intervened.

Long queues have formed. Trying to understand the cause of the collision. Among other things, it was also necessary to clean up the road surface because some of the vehicles in the accidents lost oil.