May 1 concert live. On stage the parents of Lorenzo Parelli, who died during the internship

“Lorenzo, together with Giuliano and Giuseppe, has opened a new, very sad chapter in our history”, that of deaths during internships, school-work alternation, or Pathways for transversal skills and orientation, the so-called PCTO. To say it from the stage of the Concertone on May Day it is Maria Elena Parellimother of Lorenzo, who died at the age of 18 on his last day of alternation. Lorenzo Parelli18 years old, died crushed by a pipe in his last crushed by a steel beam at Burimec in Lauzacco di Pavia di Udine on 21 January 2022. Joseph Lenoci16 years old, died on February 14, 2022: enrolled in the three-year course at the Artigianelli professional training center in Fermo, he was the victim of a road accident on the company van while he was also engaged in the school-work alternation path. Giuliano De Seta, 18 years old, died on 16 September 2022, knocked over by a heavy iron plate during an internship at the BC Service factory in Noventa di Piave, in the province of Venice. He was enrolled in fifth grade at the Da Vinci technical institute in Portogruaro and had begun the internship as part of the school-work alternation project.

