With an unprecedented initiative also for the tones used, the scientific journal Lancet, one of the most accredited in the world , publishes a series of three very detailed articles on breastfeeding and artificial milk, accompanied by a video presentation give one editorial (entitled Unraveling the Predatory Tactics of the Infant Formula Industry), from an infographic and from one final appeal . The intent is very clear: to support the request for an international treaty that makes the rules for marketing and lobbyists stricter, also focusing on antitrust rules. Rules that producers today not only do not respect, despite the commitments they have made for decades, but they blatantly betray every day, to the detriment of the health of children and mothers, and with deleterious effects on society as a whole.

Next to the bans and the rules, the whole world should then do much more to inform parents correctly and to support women even before the birth of their children, helping them in times of difficulty and changing some cultural stereotypes that have emerged in recent decades, according to which milk artificial makes the woman more emancipated and free. Because what has made the difference, over time, has been the cultural change, which explains why today less than half of newborns are exclusively breastfed up to six months of age, as recommended by the WHO more than 40 years ago.

The Lancet 2023 Series on Breastfeeding as mentioned, it includes three articles available to everyone, written by some of the world‘s leading experts in infant nutrition and paediatrics.

Il primo summarizes what has been understood so far and which has not changed in recent decades: no substitute comes close to breast milk and is able to guarantee the harmonious development of the immune system, brain, intestinal microbiota and many others in an equally efficient and optimal way organs and tissues of the newborn. What’s more, mother’s milk helps to prevent obesity and various chronic pathologies, to always be sufficient and at no cost, and to create an irreplaceable emotional relationship due to skin contact (which also regulates the newborn’s temperature).

Il second is dedicated to the increasingly sophisticated marketing techniques implemented by companies that have budgets larger than those of some states and which also operate in international networks to influence political decisions, the orientation of doctors and the perception of society. The text reviews more than 150 studies documenting violations in more than 100 countries on all continents of the WHO International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes.

Il third it directly calls politics into question, emphasizing the role it too has had in determining the current disaster, most evident especially in middle and low income countries, and therefore even more cowardly.

To understand how we got to this point, it should be remembered that the first position was taken in 1971, following an investigative report on Nestlé’s work entitled The Baby Killer. The document in turn gave rise, in 1981, to the WHO Code adopted on a voluntary basis by companies and subsequently amended several times (the last time in 2017) to try to make it more stringent. The intent was right, but the outcome failed: in the last 20 years, companies have spent 55 billion dollars a year on marketing and systematically violated their commitments.

The marketing of powdered milk often already begins in hospital nurseries and doctor’s offices, sometimes with unfounded claims.

The arguments sThe basis of the marketing campaigns implemented even in hospital nurseries and pediatrician’s offices aim to reassure parents and relieve them of the fatigue of the first few months. It is suggested that infant formula improves baby’s health and sleep, decreases colic and provides what breast milk cannot always provide. This is groundless information which, however, makes inroads, in the absence of correct information support from the structures and specialists.

In the most extreme cases, then, the products bear claims directly on the packaging that suggest a direct effect on the child’s cognitive abilities (and the second study reports some very illuminating photos): one of the many violations of the Code. But today the strategies are even more refined and adapted to the times: for example, influencers are hired to describe the great difficulties of breastfeeding and lead them, step by step, to artificial milk, and the products are promoted online, even with substantial tributes, despite pledges not to. In addition, as mentioned, the idea is being passed around that those who support breastfeeding do so to confine women at home and keep her away from work: for this reason too, among the many things to do, there is the launch, where not present, a regulatory framework such as the Italian one, which protects women during the months of breastfeeding, making it possible for those who work.

It must then be stopped the pervasive conflict of interest of doctors and nutritionists, some of whom continue to accept sponsorships and promote the transfer of misinformation to parents and women. For this pseudo-scientific congresses, publications and initiatives financed by companies and contributions to professional orders must be prohibited, as well as the participation in any public health committees of professionals who have commercial relations with companies must be prohibited, and must be made public interactions with political lobbyists.

There is so much to do, but it is also urgent to get started, because the current situation is out of control, even though infant formula is precious for those cases where there is a real need. Whether the Lancet is successful will be seen in the future. Meanwhile, Taiwan launches a signal finally positive: from 2025 all formula milk sold must have warnings on the label and a new logo, a stylized mother breastfeeding her baby, with the words “mother’s milk is the best source of nutrition for newborns” and “The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare takes care of you”.

